NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“As we approach the spring holidays of Easter and Passover, it’s important we all do what we can to protect our families and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure everyone in your family who’s eligible is vaccinated and boosted. If you’re attending family gatherings or traveling, take a test before and after. And if you test positive, talk to a doctor about the available treatments.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

ses Per 100k – 22.30 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – – 18.54 (18.73*)

Test Results Reported – 119,484

Total Positive – 4,358

Percent Positive – 3.67% **

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%** (3.26%*,**)

Patient Hospitalization – 904 (+19)

Patients Newly Admitted – 171

Patients in ICU – 120 (+6)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (+6)

Total Discharges – 291,511 (+160)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 6

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,183

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,354

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,626,110

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 38,193

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 193,248

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Sunday, April 3, 2022 Monday, April 4, 2022 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Capital Region 14.12 14.52 15.05 Central New York 41.50 (49.08*) 42.50 (47.27*) 44.60 (49.37*) Finger Lakes 16.79 17.36 18.64 Long Island 14.27 14.14 14.74 Mid-Hudson 16.07 16.26 17.60 Mohawk Valley 22.55 23.40 24.23 New York City 17.26 17.37 17.97 North Country 19.47 21.55 20.39 Southern Tier 23.11 23.65 25.79 Western New York 12.37 12.83 13.61

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, April 3, 2022 Monday, April 4, 2022 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Capital Region 3.92% 3.97% 4.20% Central New York 8.15% (9.64%*) 8.68% (9.66%*) 9.34% (10.38%*) Finger Lakes 4.46% 4.67% 5.16% Long Island 3.13% 3.13% 3.31% Mid-Hudson 3.13% 3.38% 3.61% Mohawk Valley 4.16% 4.26% 4.60% New York City 2.21% 2.26% 2.34% North Country 4.16% 4.55% 4.56% Southern Tier 3.84% 3.93% 4.50% Western New York 3.86% 4.21% 4.67% Statewide 2.95% (3.00%*) 3.05% (3.09%*) 3.22% (3.26%*)

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, April 3, 2022 Monday, April 4, 2022 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Bronx 1.18% 1.20% 1.24% Kings 1.98% 2.10% 2.14% New York 3.17% 3.23% 3.41% Queens 2.04% 2.02% 2.13% Richmond 2.37% 2.33% 2.28%

Yesterday 4,358 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,992,998. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 59,106 57 Allegany 8,931 2 Broome 45,353 95 Cattaraugus 15,441 13 Cayuga 16,370 44 Chautauqua 23,566 4 Chemung 21,354 21 Chenango 9,314 11 Clinton 16,791 16 Columbia 10,076 3 Cortland 10,672 28 Delaware 7,791 12 Dutchess 64,040 57 Erie 209,046 185 Essex 5,704 9 Franklin 9,520 5 Fulton 12,643 23 Genesee 13,655 4 Greene 8,644 10 Hamilton 873 – Herkimer 13,844 14 Jefferson 20,087 20 Lewis 6,149 3 Livingston 11,633 10 Madison 13,254 46 Monroe 152,169 207 Montgomery 11,907 7 Nassau 404,072 266 Niagara 47,904 29 NYC 2,309,293 1,641 Oneida 53,521 113 Onondaga 103,477 (113,427*) 250 Ontario 20,009 44 Orange 106,726 98 Orleans 8,615 6 Oswego 26,446 84 Otsego 9,950 11 Putnam 23,687 38 Rensselaer 31,457 37 Rockland 92,460 55 Saratoga 46,161 43 Schenectady 32,966 28 Schoharie 5,014 5 Schuyler 3,491 10 Seneca 5,970 11 St. Lawrence 21,287 28 Steuben 19,927 20 Suffolk 426,827 178 Sullivan 18,403 17 Tioga 10,757 17 Tompkins 18,887 61 Ulster 31,762 42 Warren 13,635 18 Washington 12,082 4 Wayne 17,275 25 Westchester 251,391 266 Wyoming 8,274 5 Yates 3,389 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 51 38 74.5% 13 25.5% Central New York 62 37 59.7% 25 40.3% Finger Lakes 123 31 25.2% 92 74.8% Long Island 133 56 42.1% 77 57.9% Mid-Hudson 85 36 42.4% 49 57.6% Mohawk Valley 24 13 54.2% 11 45.8% New York City 299 114 38.1% 185 61.9% North Country 40 21 52.5% 19 47.5% Southern Tier 43 19 44.2% 24 55.8% Western New York 44 26 59.1% 18 40.9% Statewide 904 391 43.3% 513 56.7%

Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,183. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Genesee 1 Nassau 1 Queens 1 Saratoga 1 Wayne 1 Grand Total 6

Yesterday, 3,171 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,360 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 969,756 167 Central New York 648,514 74 Finger Lakes 867,889 118 Long Island 2,196,011 480 Mid-Hudson 1,716,333 391 Mohawk Valley 326,528 73 New York City 8,063,498 1,626 North Country 306,399 47 Southern Tier 441,328 63 Western New York 958,707 132 Statewide 16,494,963 3,171

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 887,813 177 Central New York 600,422 88 Finger Lakes 805,639 140 Long Island 1,956,080 405 Mid-Hudson 1,507,209 335 Mohawk Valley 304,066 91 New York City 7,157,400 2,781 North Country 277,618 102 Southern Tier 404,407 79 Western New York 882,572 162 Statewide 14,783,226 4,360

