NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.
“As we approach the spring holidays of Easter and Passover, it’s important we all do what we can to protect our families and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure everyone in your family who’s eligible is vaccinated and boosted. If you’re attending family gatherings or traveling, take a test before and after. And if you test positive, talk to a doctor about the available treatments.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Cases Per 100k – 22.30
- 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – – 18.54 (18.73*)
- Test Results Reported – 119,484
- Total Positive – 4,358
- Percent Positive – 3.67% **
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%** (3.26%*,**)
- Patient Hospitalization – 904 (+19)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 171
- Patients in ICU – 120 (+6)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (+6)
- Total Discharges – 291,511 (+160)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 6
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,183
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,354
- Total vaccine doses administered – 37,626,110
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 38,193
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 193,248
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Sunday, April 3, 2022
|Monday, April 4, 2022
|Tuesday, April 5, 2022
|Capital Region
|14.12
|14.52
|15.05
|Central New York
|41.50 (49.08*)
|42.50 (47.27*)
|44.60 (49.37*)
|Finger Lakes
|16.79
|17.36
|18.64
|Long Island
|14.27
|14.14
|14.74
|Mid-Hudson
|16.07
|16.26
|17.60
|Mohawk Valley
|22.55
|23.40
|24.23
|New York City
|17.26
|17.37
|17.97
|North Country
|19.47
|21.55
|20.39
|Southern Tier
|23.11
|23.65
|25.79
|Western New York
|12.37
|12.83
|13.61
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Sunday, April 3, 2022
|Monday, April 4, 2022
|Tuesday, April 5, 2022
|Capital Region
|3.92%
|3.97%
|4.20%
|Central New York
|8.15% (9.64%*)
|8.68% (9.66%*)
|9.34% (10.38%*)
|Finger Lakes
|4.46%
|4.67%
|5.16%
|Long Island
|3.13%
|3.13%
|3.31%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.13%
|3.38%
|3.61%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.16%
|4.26%
|4.60%
|New York City
|2.21%
|2.26%
|2.34%
|North Country
|4.16%
|4.55%
|4.56%
|Southern Tier
|3.84%
|3.93%
|4.50%
|Western New York
|3.86%
|4.21%
|4.67%
|Statewide
|2.95% (3.00%*)
|3.05% (3.09%*)
|3.22% (3.26%*)
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Sunday, April 3, 2022
|Monday, April 4, 2022
|Tuesday, April 5, 2022
|Bronx
|1.18%
|1.20%
|1.24%
|Kings
|1.98%
|2.10%
|2.14%
|New York
|3.17%
|3.23%
|3.41%
|Queens
|2.04%
|2.02%
|2.13%
|Richmond
|2.37%
|2.33%
|2.28%
Yesterday 4,358 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,992,998. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|59,106
|57
|Allegany
|8,931
|2
|Broome
|45,353
|95
|Cattaraugus
|15,441
|13
|Cayuga
|16,370
|44
|Chautauqua
|23,566
|4
|Chemung
|21,354
|21
|Chenango
|9,314
|11
|Clinton
|16,791
|16
|Columbia
|10,076
|3
|Cortland
|10,672
|28
|Delaware
|7,791
|12
|Dutchess
|64,040
|57
|Erie
|209,046
|185
|Essex
|5,704
|9
|Franklin
|9,520
|5
|Fulton
|12,643
|23
|Genesee
|13,655
|4
|Greene
|8,644
|10
|Hamilton
|873
|–
|Herkimer
|13,844
|14
|Jefferson
|20,087
|20
|Lewis
|6,149
|3
|Livingston
|11,633
|10
|Madison
|13,254
|46
|Monroe
|152,169
|207
|Montgomery
|11,907
|7
|Nassau
|404,072
|266
|Niagara
|47,904
|29
|NYC
|2,309,293
|1,641
|Oneida
|53,521
|113
|Onondaga
|103,477 (113,427*)
|250
|Ontario
|20,009
|44
|Orange
|106,726
|98
|Orleans
|8,615
|6
|Oswego
|26,446
|84
|Otsego
|9,950
|11
|Putnam
|23,687
|38
|Rensselaer
|31,457
|37
|Rockland
|92,460
|55
|Saratoga
|46,161
|43
|Schenectady
|32,966
|28
|Schoharie
|5,014
|5
|Schuyler
|3,491
|10
|Seneca
|5,970
|11
|St. Lawrence
|21,287
|28
|Steuben
|19,927
|20
|Suffolk
|426,827
|178
|Sullivan
|18,403
|17
|Tioga
|10,757
|17
|Tompkins
|18,887
|61
|Ulster
|31,762
|42
|Warren
|13,635
|18
|Washington
|12,082
|4
|Wayne
|17,275
|25
|Westchester
|251,391
|266
|Wyoming
|8,274
|5
|Yates
|3,389
|2
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|51
|38
|74.5%
|13
|25.5%
|Central New York
|62
|37
|59.7%
|25
|40.3%
|Finger Lakes
|123
|31
|25.2%
|92
|74.8%
|Long Island
|133
|56
|42.1%
|77
|57.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|85
|36
|42.4%
|49
|57.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|24
|13
|54.2%
|11
|45.8%
|New York City
|299
|114
|38.1%
|185
|61.9%
|North Country
|40
|21
|52.5%
|19
|47.5%
|Southern Tier
|43
|19
|44.2%
|24
|55.8%
|Western New York
|44
|26
|59.1%
|18
|40.9%
|Statewide
|904
|391
|43.3%
|513
|56.7%
Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,183. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Grand Total
|6
Yesterday, 3,171 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,360 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|969,756
|167
|Central New York
|648,514
|74
|Finger Lakes
|867,889
|118
|Long Island
|2,196,011
|480
|Mid-Hudson
|1,716,333
|391
|Mohawk Valley
|326,528
|73
|New York City
|8,063,498
|1,626
|North Country
|306,399
|47
|Southern Tier
|441,328
|63
|Western New York
|958,707
|132
|Statewide
|16,494,963
|3,171
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|887,813
|177
|Central New York
|600,422
|88
|Finger Lakes
|805,639
|140
|Long Island
|1,956,080
|405
|Mid-Hudson
|1,507,209
|335
|Mohawk Valley
|304,066
|91
|New York City
|7,157,400
|2,781
|North Country
|277,618
|102
|Southern Tier
|404,407
|79
|Western New York
|882,572
|162
|Statewide
|14,783,226
|4,360
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|476,458
|2,656
|11,775
|Central New York
|319,977
|2,334
|8,936
|Finger Lakes
|497,406
|2,388
|12,362
|Long Island
|1,163,848
|4,008
|22,412
|Mid-Hudson
|890,023
|3,824
|18,575
|Mohawk Valley
|169,474
|997
|3,578
|New York City
|3,034,259
|8,856
|44,425
|North Country
|150,095
|1,032
|3,314
|Southern Tier
|226,564
|1,006
|4,692
|Western New York
|538,322
|1,998
|10,228
|Statewide
|7,466,426
|29,099
|140,297