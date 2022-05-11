NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“Getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on booster doses is a key way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank the more than 75 percent of New Yorkers who have gotten fully vaccinated and are keeping their communities safe and healthy. Let’s continue to move forward safely through this pandemic: Make sure you are fully vaccinated and up to date on your booster doses.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 51.62
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 48.66
  • Test Results Reported – 109,960
  • Total Positive – 10,087
  • Percent Positive – 9.02%**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.18%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,358 (-11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 445
  • Patients in ICU – 222 (+5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 94 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 299,944 (415)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 21
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,672
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,068
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,563,494
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 25,747
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 148,730
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.1%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Sunday, May 8, 2022Monday, May 9, 2022Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Capital Region  54.8755.0055.39
Central New York  43.2742.7240.80
Finger Lakes  43.3443.9042.60
Long Island  53.1054.7656.26
Mid-Hudson  45.2445.9347.27
Mohawk Valley  50.6651.5750.25
New York City  44.4743.8844.99
North Country  36.9637.7539.04
Southern Tier  52.1553.6453.84
Western New York  61.2162.4361.99
Statewide  47.7047.9648.66

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

     

RegionSunday, May 8, 2022Monday, May 9, 2022Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Capital Region11.85%12.42%12.39%
Central New York10.34%10.26%9.86%
Finger Lakes13.38%13.56%13.34%
Long Island9.84%9.96%10.42%
Mid-Hudson7.50%6.88%7.33%
Mohawk Valley9.60%9.74%10.08%
New York City4.91%4.67%4.80%
North Country8.66%8.81%9.30%
Southern Tier9.71%9.74%9.95%
Western New York18.07%18.25%18.33%
Statewide7.24%7.03%7.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

   

Borough in NYCSunday, May 8, 2022Monday, May 9, 2022Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Bronx3.58%3.62%3.75%
Kings4.12%3.66%3.86%
New York6.73%6.62%6.56%
Queens5.11%5.08%5.16%
Richmond5.19%5.28%5.35%

Yesterday 10,087 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,238,224. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany63,241148
Allegany9,25815
Broome48,812139
Cattaraugus16,08141
Cayuga17,34524
Chautauqua24,49966
Chemung22,54548
Chenango9,83631
Clinton17,97628
Columbia10,73436
Cortland11,34626
Delaware8,23918
Dutchess66,790125
Erie226,159625
Essex6,09522
Franklin10,02611
Fulton13,40217
Genesee14,36332
Greene9,04419
Hamilton9193
Herkimer14,79824
Jefferson21,35853
Lewis6,3978
Livingston12,29527
Madison14,29026
Monroe163,021353
Montgomery12,44422
Nassau424,236994
Niagara50,889126
NYC2,401,0373,816
Oneida58,246163
Onondaga121,517166
Ontario21,53842
Orange110,986247
Orleans9,08416
Oswego28,77455
Otsego10,63635
Putnam24,80155
Rensselaer33,730105
Rockland95,943151
Saratoga49,695142
Schenectady35,18687
Schoharie5,3259
Schuyler3,7147
Seneca6,3699
St. Lawrence22,42439
Steuben21,15669
Suffolk443,819820
Sullivan19,17545
Tioga11,68634
Tompkins21,07186
Ulster33,72767
Warren14,69358
Washington12,82340
Wayne18,45132
Westchester263,807553
Wyoming8,67719
Yates3,69613

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region18412266.3%6233.7%
Central New York1066258.5%4441.5%
Finger Lakes37214037.6%23262.4%
Long Island34517149.6%17450.4%
Mid-Hudson22513359.1%9240.9%
Mohawk Valley703752.9%3347.1%
New York City65028043.1%37056.9%
North Country663553.0%3147.0%
Southern Tier1316045.8%7154.2%
Western New York20911153.1%9846.9%
Statewide2,3581,15148.8%1,20751.2%

Yesterday, 21 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,672. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Chautauqua1
Erie3
Essex1
Herkimer1
Kings2
Monroe1
Nassau1
Onondaga1
Queens1
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Steuben1
Suffolk3
Wayne1
Westchester1
Grand Total21

Yesterday, 2,836 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,615 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region973,469106
Central New York651,17456
Finger Lakes871,542156
Long Island2,209,116318
Mid-Hudson1,728,394303
Mohawk Valley327,82642
New York City8,110,4651,502
North Country307,94435
Southern Tier444,669204
Western New York963,046114
Statewide16,587,6452,836

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region890,63994
Central New York603,02968
Finger Lakes809,486170
Long Island1,967,723304
Mid-Hudson1,518,078290
Mohawk Valley305,32044
New York City7,198,6881,397
North Country278,83131
Southern Tier407,34787
Western New York887,156130
Statewide14,866,2972,615

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7 days
Capital Region534,1601,3888,856
Central New York362,7259295,839
Finger Lakes560,3741,5739,041
Long Island1,279,2492,40916,965
Mid-Hudson994,5902,20215,489
Mohawk Valley187,4554582,995
New York City3,296,3616,65441,380
North Country169,5314222,882
Southern Tier252,2966194,328
Western New York598,4061,2479,506
Statewide8,235,14717,901117,281