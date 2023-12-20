NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Lead Pipe Right to Know Act to protect New Yorkers from the public health risk posed by lead pipes.

The legislation requires information about the number and location of lead pipes easily accessible to the public so that state and federal resources can be secured and efficiently targeted to support local efforts to remove lead pipes impacting drinking water.

“Lead poisoning poses a clear and present danger to the health and well-being of all New Yorkers,” Governor Kathy Hochul

Lead exposure can cause high blood pressure and brain, kidney and reproductive health issues in adults. Symptoms of lead poisoning include: Headaches;

Stomach cramps;

Constipation;

Muscle/joint pain;

Trouble sleeping;

Fatigue;

Irritability; and

Loss of sex drive.

If you believe you’ve been exposed to lead and you answer “yes” to any of the questions in this self-assessment guide; it is advised you visit a doctor and receive a venous blood lead test. Additional information on lead poisoning is available through New York City Health and the CDC