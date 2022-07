(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul will be visiting the North Country on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Governor’s Office, Hochul is scheduled to be in Clayton on August 28 at the Antique Boat Museum.

Governor Hochul is expected to make a resiliency and economic development announcement.

Check back this afternoon. ABC50 will provide more information following her press conference.