Governor Kathy Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We are continuing to monitor the numbers and consulting with health experts, but we need everyone to do their part,” Hochul said. “We came together to help keep each other safe at the height of the pandemic, and we have to keep that collective spirit going while this virus and its Delta variant remain a threat. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, follow the basic safety guidelines – that’s how we beat the virus.” 

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 179,342
  • Total Positive – 5,524
  • Percent Positive – 3.08%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.32%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,251 (+21)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 303
  • Patients in ICU – 465 (+19)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 220 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 192,111 (+269)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 26
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,504
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,453
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,533,155
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 61,932
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 345,771
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.6% 


Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

RegionAugust 25, 2021August 26, 2021August 27, 2021
Capital Region4.10%4.63%4.51%
Central New York4.00%4.79%4.41%
Finger Lakes4.22%4.50%4.40%
Long Island4.15%4.17%4.30%
Mid-Hudson3.50%3.60%3.62%
Mohawk Valley4.06%4.43%4.42%
New York City2.55%2.55%2.58%
North Country4.04%4.09%4.52%
Southern Tier3.16%3.55%3.57%
Western New York3.79%4.16%4.13%
Statewide3.18%3.30%3.32%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCAugust 25, 2021August 26, 2021August 27, 2021
Bronx3.01%2.94%2.98%
Kings2.63%2.66%2.69%
New York2.01%2.03%2.06%
Queens2.53%2.51%2.47%
Richmond3.17%3.24%3.35%

On Friday, 5,524 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,248,506. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany26,65990
Allegany3,6924
Broome19,88172
Cattaraugus6,08329
Cayuga7,04628
Chautauqua9,59455
Chemung8,23331
Chenango3,84911
Clinton5,05128
Columbia4,3408
Cortland4,31424
Delaware2,6485
Dutchess31,80587
Erie94,140199
Essex1,7654
Franklin2,85527
Fulton4,80524
Genesee5,68520
Greene3,65611
Hamilton3583
Herkimer5,55316
Jefferson6,61131
Lewis2,9493
Livingston4,76712
Madison4,88617
Monroe73,750174
Montgomery4,62814
Nassau197,459439
Niagara20,93731
NYC1,012,9122,310
Oneida23,90058
Onondaga42,103117
Ontario7,89224
Orange51,797124
Orleans3,2953
Oswego8,40549
Otsego3,79517
Putnam11,28322
Rensselaer12,27841
Rockland49,09070
Saratoga17,10052
Schenectady14,34934
Schoharie1,87210
Schuyler1,1391
Seneca2,1598
St. Lawrence7,39446
Steuben7,35532
Suffolk215,409557
Sullivan7,27319
Tioga4,06713
Tompkins4,98067
Ulster15,19764
Warren4,16619
Washington3,43415
Wayne6,28118
Westchester136,649231
Wyoming3,6933
Yates1,2403

On Friday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,504. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Chautauqua1
Erie2
Kings4
Livingston1
Manhattan2
Monroe1
Nassau1
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Orange2
Otsego1
Queens2
Richmond1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Tompkins1
Westchester1

On Friday, 35,598 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 28,371 completed their vaccine series.

RegionCumulative  
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region720,1901,373
Central New York563,977946
Finger Lakes728,5761,497
Long Island1,733,8915,766
Mid-Hudson1,371,2264,148
Mohawk Valley280,698510
New York City6,095,99318,535
North Country260,392479
Southern Tier373,601732
Western New York793,0991,612
Statewide12,921,64335,598

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative  
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region662,8891,036
Central New York524,846823
Finger Lakes681,3941,034
Long Island1,542,3544,304
Mid-Hudson1,217,7543,032
Mohawk Valley259,772400
New York City5,414,83015,735
North Country236,504262
Southern Tier345,999558
Western New York731,4231,187
Statewide11,617,76528,371

