Governor Kathy Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We are continuing to monitor the numbers and consulting with health experts, but we need everyone to do their part,” Hochul said. “We came together to help keep each other safe at the height of the pandemic, and we have to keep that collective spirit going while this virus and its Delta variant remain a threat. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, follow the basic safety guidelines – that’s how we beat the virus.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 179,342

Total Positive – 5,524

Percent Positive – 3.08%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.32%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,251 (+21)

Patients Newly Admitted – 303

Patients in ICU – 465 (+19)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 220 (+0)

Total Discharges – 192,111 (+269)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 26

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,504

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,453

Total vaccine doses administered – 23,533,155

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 61,932

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 345,771

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.6%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region August 25, 2021 August 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 Capital Region 4.10% 4.63% 4.51% Central New York 4.00% 4.79% 4.41% Finger Lakes 4.22% 4.50% 4.40% Long Island 4.15% 4.17% 4.30% Mid-Hudson 3.50% 3.60% 3.62% Mohawk Valley 4.06% 4.43% 4.42% New York City 2.55% 2.55% 2.58% North Country 4.04% 4.09% 4.52% Southern Tier 3.16% 3.55% 3.57% Western New York 3.79% 4.16% 4.13% Statewide 3.18% 3.30% 3.32%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC August 25, 2021 August 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 Bronx 3.01% 2.94% 2.98% Kings 2.63% 2.66% 2.69% New York 2.01% 2.03% 2.06% Queens 2.53% 2.51% 2.47% Richmond 3.17% 3.24% 3.35%

On Friday, 5,524 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,248,506. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 26,659 90 Allegany 3,692 4 Broome 19,881 72 Cattaraugus 6,083 29 Cayuga 7,046 28 Chautauqua 9,594 55 Chemung 8,233 31 Chenango 3,849 11 Clinton 5,051 28 Columbia 4,340 8 Cortland 4,314 24 Delaware 2,648 5 Dutchess 31,805 87 Erie 94,140 199 Essex 1,765 4 Franklin 2,855 27 Fulton 4,805 24 Genesee 5,685 20 Greene 3,656 11 Hamilton 358 3 Herkimer 5,553 16 Jefferson 6,611 31 Lewis 2,949 3 Livingston 4,767 12 Madison 4,886 17 Monroe 73,750 174 Montgomery 4,628 14 Nassau 197,459 439 Niagara 20,937 31 NYC 1,012,912 2,310 Oneida 23,900 58 Onondaga 42,103 117 Ontario 7,892 24 Orange 51,797 124 Orleans 3,295 3 Oswego 8,405 49 Otsego 3,795 17 Putnam 11,283 22 Rensselaer 12,278 41 Rockland 49,090 70 Saratoga 17,100 52 Schenectady 14,349 34 Schoharie 1,872 10 Schuyler 1,139 1 Seneca 2,159 8 St. Lawrence 7,394 46 Steuben 7,355 32 Suffolk 215,409 557 Sullivan 7,273 19 Tioga 4,067 13 Tompkins 4,980 67 Ulster 15,197 64 Warren 4,166 19 Washington 3,434 15 Wayne 6,281 18 Westchester 136,649 231 Wyoming 3,693 3 Yates 1,240 3

On Friday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,504. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Chautauqua 1 Erie 2 Kings 4 Livingston 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 Niagara 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 2 Otsego 1 Queens 2 Richmond 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 1 Sullivan 1 Tompkins 1 Westchester 1

On Friday, 35,598 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 28,371 completed their vaccine series.

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 720,190 1,373 Central New York 563,977 946 Finger Lakes 728,576 1,497 Long Island 1,733,891 5,766 Mid-Hudson 1,371,226 4,148 Mohawk Valley 280,698 510 New York City 6,095,993 18,535 North Country 260,392 479 Southern Tier 373,601 732 Western New York 793,099 1,612 Statewide 12,921,643 35,598

People with complete vaccine series: