Governor provides Sunday COVID-19 update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The data for August 9 is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 548 (-25)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 66
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 131 (-2)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 66 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 73,689 (+80)
- Deaths – 7
- Total Deaths – 25,202
Of the 65,812 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 515, or 0.78 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|0.8%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|Finger Lakes
|0.8%
|0.8%
|0.9%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.6%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.5%
|New York City
|1.1%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.2%
|1.2%
|0.3%
|Western New York
|1.7%
|1.7%
|1.6%
The Governor also confirmed 515 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 420,860 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 420,860 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,595
|14
|Allegany
|79
|0
|Broome
|1,126
|6
|Cattaraugus
|165
|0
|Cayuga
|152
|1
|Chautauqua
|253
|0
|Chemung
|171
|0
|Chenango
|216
|1
|Clinton
|127
|0
|Columbia
|540
|1
|Cortland
|95
|0
|Delaware
|105
|0
|Dutchess
|4,607
|7
|Erie
|8,904
|54
|Essex
|55
|0
|Franklin
|54
|0
|Fulton
|296
|1
|Genesee
|277
|0
|Greene
|292
|1
|Hamilton
|8
|0
|Herkimer
|274
|1
|Jefferson
|142
|2
|Lewis
|41
|0
|Livingston
|176
|0
|Madison
|412
|0
|Monroe
|4,956
|34
|Montgomery
|176
|4
|Nassau
|43,655
|27
|Niagara
|1,498
|4
|NYC
|227,832
|248
|Oneida
|2,146
|4
|Onondaga
|3,576
|11
|Ontario
|360
|3
|Orange
|11,159
|3
|Orleans
|298
|0
|Oswego
|253
|0
|Otsego
|116
|0
|Putnam
|1,449
|2
|Rensselaer
|765
|4
|Rockland
|13,942
|6
|Saratoga
|757
|2
|Schenectady
|1,058
|0
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|22
|0
|Seneca
|89
|0
|St. Lawrence
|263
|0
|Steuben
|298
|0
|Suffolk
|43,786
|37
|Sullivan
|1,489
|1
|Tioga
|193
|0
|Tompkins
|234
|0
|Ulster
|2,062
|5
|Warren
|308
|0
|Washington
|259
|2
|Wayne
|250
|1
|Westchester
|36,205
|25
|Wyoming
|118
|2
|Yates
|57
|1
Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,202. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Erie
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
