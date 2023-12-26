NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law that protects low-income New Yorkers from fraud by requiring stores that accept electronic benefit transfer cards to warn of skimming.

“We are taking action to protect New Yorkers from scammers who steal money out of their pockets by making sure customers are aware of skimming and ensuring they know how to protect themselves from falling victim.” Governor Kathy Hochul

A scammer can install a device on top of a card reader and empty a victim’s benefits, it is hoped that this new law will help prevent New Yorkers from falling victim to scammers that use skimming. With a skimming device installed a scammer can steal a victim’s card data and pin number the new legislation will help spread the word to consumers about skimming and inform them of steps they can take to protect themselves from scammers.

Victims who have had SNAP or public assistance benefits taken can fill out an application and have them replaced however they are warned to stay vigilant and take basic steps to protect themselves which can include inspecting the card readers, changing your PIN regularly and reviewing transaction history more frequently.

Anyone who has your benefits stolen should immediately contact the EBT Customer Service Helpline to report your card stolen and request a replacement EBT card, by:

Calling 1-888-328-6399;

Visiting ConnectEBT; or

Using the ConnectEBT mobile app.

After reporting your EBT card stolen and requesting a replacement card, New Yorkers can get information on applying for replacement benefits HERE. Eligible recipients will receive the lesser of either the amount stolen or twice the full monthly allotment received in the month before the benefits were stolen.