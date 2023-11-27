NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to prepare for more than a foot of snow in locations near Lakes Ontario and Erie from Monday to Tuesday evening.

The coming snowstorm projections:

Lake Erie region is expected to get 6″ to 12″ of snow beginning Monday morning;

Lake Ontario region is expected to get 6″ to 12″ of snow starting Monday afternoon;

A possible 2 feet of snow in the Tug Hill area;

The snowfall could reach up to three inches per hour; and

A possible 35 mph wind gust is expected.

New Yorkers are urged to use extra caution when traveling in these areas, particularly during commuting hours as weather conditions could cause blowing snow and reduce visibility on roads.

Lake effect snow in effect for Monday until Tuesday night for the following counties:

Southern Erie;

Chautauqua;

Cattaraugus;

Wyoming;

Oswego;

Jefferson; and

Lewis.

Heavy like effect snow is in effect from Monday afternoon to late Tuesday for the following counties:

Northern Oneida;

Northern Herkimer; and

Hamilton.

For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert, a free service providing critical emergency information to their cell phone or computer.

Safety Tips

Travel:

Some of the most important tips for safe driving include:

Do not drive unless necessary.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cell phone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit, to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, as this is the most efficient and safe way to clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions. Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while its operating.

Power Outages:

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

Turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a winter storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, Call:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

Heating Safety

Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters.

When using alternative heat sources such as a fireplace, woodstove, etc. always make sure you have proper ventilation. Always follow manufacturer’s instructions.

Keep curtains, towels, and potholders away from hot surfaces.

Have a fire extinguisher and smoke detectors and make sure they work.

If you use kerosene heaters to supplement your regular heating fuel, or as an emergency source of heat, follow these safety tips:

Follow the manufacturers’ instructions.

Use only the correct fuel for your unit.

Refuel outdoors only and only when the unit is cool.

Keep the heater at least three feet away from furniture and other flammable objects.

When using the heater, use fire safeguards and ventilate properly.

For more winter safety tips, visit HERE. For all non-emergency service needs in New York State before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit the 211 website.

Agency Preparations

The following agencies are monitoring the storm and have staff and assets ready to deploy, if necessary.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services:

Have the following assets and shelter supplies from the State’s stockpiles ready, if necessary:

1,515 generators;

536 chainsaws;

954 portable heaters;

48,636 MREs;

345,432 bottles and cans of water;

7,877 cots;

8,149 blankets; and

11,220 pillows.

New York State Department of Transportation:

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,613 large plow trucks;

156 medium duty plows;

51 tow plows;

332 large loaders;

36 snow blowers; and

20 graders.

For real-time travel information, you can call 511 or visit online HERE or the mobile site HERE, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority:

Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

359 large and medium duty plow trucks;

9 tow plows;

65 loaders; and

More than 130,000 tons of salt on hand.

Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app; available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance.

Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service:

Department staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utility companies shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact. If your service is interrupted, you can visit the DPS Utility Service Interruptions website for tips.

New York State Police:

All State Police four-wheel drive and specialized vehicles –including snowmobiles and utility terrain vehicles– are ready for immediate response and all emergency power and communications equipment has been tested.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation:

Winter hiking safety and preparedness are extremely important regardless of a hiker’s physical ability or destination; information on winter hiking is available HERE.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation:

Park visitors should check HERE or call their local park office for the latest updates.