Governor’s proposed budget will mean increase in state aid for some North Country schools, loss for others

Some North Country school districts will lose a portion of state aid in the Governor’s proposed budget, while others will receive an increase in funding.

Here’s how the budget proposal affects school districts in each county:

Jefferson County:

Alexandria Central School District would gain over $152,000, an increase of 3.02%.

Belleville Henderson School District would receive over $245,000, an increase of 4.7%.

Carthage School District would lose over $800,000, a decrease of 1.76%.

General Brown School District would gain over $530,000, an increase of 3.62%.

Indian River School District would gain over $128,000, an increase of less than 1%.

LaFargeville School District would receive close to $113,000, an increase of 1.74%.

Lyme School District would receive a little more than $121,000, an increase of 3.3%.

Sackets Harbor School District would receive almost $230,000, an increase of 5.6%.

South Jefferson School District would gain more than $800,000, an increase of 3.08%.

Thousand Islands School District would receive approximately $135,000, an increase of 1.46%.

Watertown School District would gain over $2 million, an increase of 4.21%.

Overall, Jefferson County would see an increase of more than $3.5 million in state aid for schools.

St. Lawrence County:

Brasher Falls School District would lose over $537,000, a decrease of 2.88%.

Canton School District would gain over $248,000, an increase of 1.31.%.

Clifton Fine School District would gain over $217,000, an increase of 4.20%.

Colton Pierrepont School District would lose over $331,000, a decrease of 10.57%.

Gouverneur School District would gain over $1.2 million, an increase of 4.21%.

Hammond School District would gain over $212,000, an increase of 5.3%.

Hermon Dekalb School District would gain over $256,000, an increase of 3.55%.

Lisbon School District would gain almost $289,000, an increase of 3.21%.

Madrid-Waddington Central School District would gain over $394,000, an increase of 3.8%

Massena School District would gain almost $1.3 million, an increase of 3.82%.

Morristown School District would gain over $242,000, an increase of 4.3%.

Norwood Norfolk would gain over $580,000, an increase of 3.46%.

Ogdensburg School District would gain over $647,000, an increase of 2.16%.

Heuvelton School District would gain just over $291,000, an increase of 2.93%.

Parishville School District would gain just under $292,000, an increase of 4.48%.

Potsdam School District would gain over $723,000, an increase of 4.07%.

Edwards-Knox School District would gain almost $88,000, an increase of .68%.

Overall, St. Lawrence County would see an increase of just over $6 million in state aid for schools.

Lewis County:

Copenhagen School District would gain over $232,000, an increase of 2.71%.

Harrisville School District would gain almost $327,000, an increase of 5.51%.

Lowville School District would gain over $464,000, an increase of 2.33%.

South Lewis School District would gain over $344,000, an increase of 2.1%.

Beaver River School District would gain almost $159,000, an increase of 1.43%.

Overall, Lewis County would see an increase of over $1.5 million in state aid for schools.

You can find the complete list of New York State schools included in the 2020-2021 Executive Budget Proposal here.

