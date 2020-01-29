Governor’s proposed budget will mean increase in state aid for some North Country schools, loss for others

Some North Country school districts will lose a portion of state aid in the Governor’s proposed budget, while others will receive an increase in funding.
Here’s how the budget proposal affects school districts in each county:
Jefferson County:
Alexandria Central School District would gain over $152,000, an increase of 3.02%.
Belleville Henderson School District would receive over $245,000, an increase of 4.7%.
Carthage School District would lose over $800,000, a decrease of 1.76%.
General Brown School District would gain over $530,000, an increase of 3.62%.
Indian River School District would gain over $128,000, an increase of less than 1%.
LaFargeville School District would receive close to $113,000, an increase of 1.74%.
Lyme School District would receive a little more than $121,000, an increase of 3.3%.
Sackets Harbor School District would receive almost $230,000, an increase of 5.6%.
South Jefferson School District would gain more than $800,000, an increase of 3.08%.
Thousand Islands School District would receive approximately $135,000, an increase of 1.46%.
Watertown School District would gain over $2 million, an increase of 4.21%.
Overall, Jefferson County would see an increase of more than $3.5 million in state aid for schools.
St. Lawrence County:
Brasher Falls School District would lose over $537,000, a decrease of 2.88%.
Canton School District would gain over $248,000, an increase of 1.31.%.
Clifton Fine School District would gain over $217,000, an increase of 4.20%.
Colton Pierrepont School District would lose over $331,000, a decrease of 10.57%.
Gouverneur School District would gain over $1.2 million, an increase of 4.21%.
Hammond School District would gain over $212,000, an increase of 5.3%.
Hermon Dekalb School District would gain over $256,000, an increase of 3.55%.
Lisbon School District would gain almost $289,000, an increase of 3.21%.
Madrid-Waddington Central School District would gain over $394,000, an increase of 3.8%
Massena School District would gain almost $1.3 million, an increase of 3.82%.
Morristown School District would gain over $242,000, an increase of 4.3%.
Norwood Norfolk would gain over $580,000, an increase of 3.46%.
Ogdensburg School District would gain over $647,000, an increase of 2.16%.
Heuvelton School District would gain just over $291,000, an increase of 2.93%.
Parishville School District would gain just under $292,000, an increase of 4.48%.
Potsdam School District would gain over $723,000, an increase of 4.07%.
Edwards-Knox School District would gain almost $88,000, an increase of .68%.
Overall, St. Lawrence County would see an increase of just over $6 million in state aid for schools.
Lewis County:
Copenhagen School District would gain over $232,000, an increase of 2.71%.
Harrisville School District would gain almost $327,000, an increase of 5.51%.
Lowville School District would gain over $464,000, an increase of 2.33%.
South Lewis School District would gain over $344,000, an increase of 2.1%.
Beaver River School District would gain almost $159,000, an increase of 1.43%.
Overall, Lewis County would see an increase of over $1.5 million in state aid for schools.
You can find the complete list of New York State schools included in the 2020-2021 Executive Budget Proposal here.
