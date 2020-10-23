Grab your favorite plaid: Canton celebrating ‘Flannel Fest’ this weekend

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Grab your favorite plaid this weekend and embrace fall.

The Canton Chamber of Commerce is hosting Flannel Fest.

Organizations and businesses in Canton are encouraging local residents to head downtown on October 24. The socially distanced festival will be spread out throughout the town, and include live music, shopping special, open houses, exhibits.

Additionally local businesses will be giving away free samples as well as featuring fall specials for the festival.

Flannel Fest will take place in Canton, N.Y. on Saturday October 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.