Grammy award winner performing at SUNY Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Potsdam’s Community Performance Series will be featuring a ‘Genius Grant’ recipient and Grammy winner Rhiannon Giddens at their upcoming concert.

Visiting artists Giddens will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi on November 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music. The CPS Executive Director Jason L. Dominie said he’s proud to have the artists be a part of the program.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome audiences back to campus,” Dominie said. “It has been far too long since we’ve shared in the experience of live performance, and what a way to return! Please join us and enjoy, but also please do your part to ensure the safety of yourselves, our community, and our guest artists.”

According to a press release from the university, Giddens co-founded the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops and has been nominated for six additional Grammys for her work as a soloist and collaborator. Additionally, she has performed for the Obamas at the White House, served as a Carnegie Hall Perspectives curator, and received an inaugural Legacy of Americana Award from Nashville’s National Museum of African American History.

Those attending the concert must provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask at all times while on campus. Tickets can be purchased on the CPS website.