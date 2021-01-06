‘Grandparent scams’ targeting NY seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Seniors are being warned to be aware of ongoing scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has issued an alert to New Yorkers warning them of “Grandparent Scams;” targeting senior citizens. According to AG James, these scams have been more prevalent during the pandemic as seniors are increasingly isolated due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In 2020, over 24.5 thousand complaints of individuals impersonating family or friends were received by the Federal Trade Commission; 1,359 were filed in New York.

The Attorney General stated that “Grandparent Scams” target individuals with calls from scammers posing as a grandchild of the victim and asking for money. Common incidents may include requests for bail money, claims of a robbing or a vehicle issue.

AG James added that callers often explicitly tell the victim not to call the “grandchild’s” parents or guardians. Callers may also pose as an attorney, bail bonds person or law enforcement official calling on behalf of the grandchild.

The Office of the Attorney General provided the following tips to protect New Yorkers from these scams.

Take a pause. Scammers create a sense of urgency to prey on victims’ emotions and their love for family members.

Verify any supposed emergency by calling friends and family before sending money

A grandparent may think they would know whether they were speaking to their own grandchild or to an imposter, but it is easy to be fooled. The caller may be crying or the background may be noisy, or the caller may claim the connection is bad.

If the caller purports to be a bail bondsperson, ask where the relative is being held and contact the facility directly. Grandparents can also call their local police department, where officers may be able to call the jail and confirm the story.

Be suspicious of anyone who calls unexpectedly asking to be sent money.

Never send cash through the mail.

Never purchase pre-paid debit cards or gift cards for the purpose of transferring money.

Develop a secret code or “password” with family members that can be used to verify the identity of family members over the phone.

Ask a question that only the real grandchild would know the answer to, such as “what was the name of your first pet?”

Set Facebook and other social media settings to private to limit information available to scammers, such as the name of grandchildren.

Attorney General Letitia James additionally shared the following public service announcement to protect New Yorkers from scams.

Those who believe they were targeted by this scam are urged to file a complain and submit a Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau online complaint form or call (800) 771-7755.

LATEST STORIES: