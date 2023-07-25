BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fourteen community projects and organizations will share $58,050 in funding from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation, according to a press release.

Support will help fund programs and projects that broadly impact the quality of life for Boonville, Constableville and Westernville residents. In 2022, the Sawyer Community Fund awarded $52,100 to 15 community-based organizations, the fund has provided more than $250,000 to 75 organizations and projects since 2018.

It is remarkable to see the meaningful reach of the Sawyer family’s enduring gift — This year’s grant awards will benefit citizens of all ages, support a variety of community projects and address essential needs. What Mr. and Mrs. Sawyer created speaks to the strength of geographic giving as a true difference-maker for the communities you care about most.” Max DelSignore, Northern New York Community Foundation assistant director

The following organizations are the recipients of the 2023 Sawyer Community Fund:

$8,000 to Constableville Library Association to help with renovations to the upper level of its building to create a new youth space;

$7,500 to Erwin Library and Institute to aid with improvements to the basement, which hosts a variety of children’s programs;

$7,000 to Boonville Cemetery Association to address several broken, fallen, and tipped headstones in the 166-year-old cemetery;

$6,000 to Boonville Fire Company to purchase the last three portable digital radios needed to outfit all officers and comply with a required equipment update;

$5,000 to Dodge Pratt Northam Art and Community Center to support art classes for children ages 5 to 15, a musical production for children ages 7 to 18, a drama program this fall, and a growing LEGO Robotics program for students ages 9 to 12;

$4,800 to Constable Hall Association to purchase garden benches for the grounds at Constable Hall;

$4,500 to Adirondack Community Chorus to help with production costs of another musical revue in the Boonville area in spring 2024;

$4,000 to the Village of Boonville to help install a hydration station at Erwin Park near the splash pad to give residents and visitors a covered location for snacks and drinks;

$3,000 to Lost Trail Snowmobile Club for new safety signage and materials to make trails safer;

$2,500 to Constableville Volunteer Fire Company to help purchase a new utility truck to respond to accidents/events in inclement weather, help facilitate community activities and transport members to training, education and other functions;

$2,000 to Boonville Black River Canal Museum to upgrade its website;

$1,575 to Boonville Search and Rescue Association to purchase training kits for a two-day compass and CPR/wilderness/first aid course;

$1,175 to Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) to acquire supplies to continue the basic income tax return preparation program that serves village residents; and

$1,000 to Young at Heart Senior Citizens Group to provide meaningful activities and access to the elderly population residing in Boonville.

The Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund was established in 2018 as a geographic-specific fund to strengthen and enhance the Boonville, Constableville and Westernville communities. Information on this fund and all other Northern New York Community Foundation funds, programs and scholarships are available on their website.