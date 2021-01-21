Grant Cottage, Saratoga County historic site named a national historic landmark

WILTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A historic site in Saratoga County, New York has been named a national landmark.

The 19th century residence where United States President Ulysses S. Grant completed his memoirs, the Grant Cottage Historic site, has officially been named a National Historic Landmark by the United States National Park Services.

According to the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Grant Cottages was acquired by State Parks in 1957 where it was deemed a State Historic Site, but was first opened to the public in 1890. The 43-acre property in Saratoga County includes a four-story residence where President Grant went to complete his memoirs for six weeks prior to his death in July 1885.

At the time, President Grant was terminally ill with throat cancer, but wrote on his service as the general leading the U.S. Army during the Civil War and his two terms as president. His memoirs were published with the help of his friend and prominent author Mark Twain.

The property is located immediately below the summit of Mount McGregor in Saratoga County and the cottage is kept as it was during the Grant family stay. It is also open to the public seasonally for tours of its original furnishings, decorations and personal items belonging to the family.

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said this National designation is well deserved.

“This well-deserved federal designation brings more public awareness to the important role this place played in the life of one of our most famous national leaders,” said Kulleseid. “State Parks is grateful for the years of work invested in obtaining this designation by our Regional Commissioners and the Friends of Ulysses S. Grant Cottage that operates and cares for this site.”

Additionally local lawmakers commented on this national designation following the approval from the U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Berndardt.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement regarding the national naming.

“Finally, the Grant Cottage in Saratoga County, where one of our greatest generals and an influential president s wrote one of the finest pieces of American literature – while terminally ill – will become a National Historic Landmark. I was proud to have gone in person to push for this hidden gem to receive resources from the National Park Service. Ulysses S. Grant is having a deserved resurgence in appreciation lately, and this well-deserved distinction will encourage more people to visit this beautiful spot.”

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik stated the following.

“I am proud to have helped ensure the U.S. Grant Cottage in New York’s 21st Congressional District received it’s well deserved designation as a National Historic Landmark. Grant Cottage is a historically significant place in American history – during the summer of 1885, former President and Civil War hero Ulysses S. Grant wrote his memoirs in the cottage before his death on July 23, 1885. The Personal Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant was the second best-selling book in the 19th century, and has inspired generations of writers ever since. I extend my sincere congratulations to the Friends of Grant Cottage Trustees and Staff for their commitment to preserving and promoting this beautiful historical landmark in the North Country.”

New York Parks stated that the site plans to continue tours of the Grant Cottage in May of 2021.