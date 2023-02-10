THERESA, N.Y (WWTI) — The Wilcox Community Fund for Theresa of the Northern New York Community Foundation is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for funding.

Nonprofits serving residents of the Theresa area are encouraged to apply for up to $3,000 in funding to support projects, programs or initiatives that have meaningful impact and support the quality of life of Theresa and the greater Indian River Lakes Region of Jefferson County.

Areas of focus include, but are not limited to,:

health and wellness;

essential needs;

arts and culture;

historic preservation;

economic development;

quality of life activities and projects; and

education programs.

The Wilcox Community Fund for Theresa awarded grant support to the Indian River Lakes Conservancy last year to fund the design and printing of a Theresa-area map promoting recreational opportunities in the Indian River Lakes Region.

Funding was also awarded last year to Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County to support scholarships for five children to attend 4-H Camp Wabasso, a youth residential camp in the Town of Theresa.

The fund is a component fund of the Russell I. Wilcox Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation, established in 2019 by lifelong Theresa residents Russell I. and Mary Wilcox to help strengthen the quality of life in their community.

Proposals for 2023 funding are due by Friday, March 3. Organizations that do not have a 501(c)(3) classification are required to partner with an eligible nonprofit, municipality or local agency as a fiscal sponsor. Requests for funding will not be considered for work beginning prior to March of this year. Grant recipients will have up to one year from the date of the grant award to complete their project.

Grant awards are expected to be announced by April 14. Applications must be completed online. More information is available by contacting Kraig Everard, director of stewardship and programs at NNYCF, at 315-782-7110 or via email at kraig@nnycf.org.