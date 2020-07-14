Grant opportunity through SLC Arts for North Country artists

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) has announced the beginning of their 2021 grant process.

SLC Arts administers grants with the New York State Council on the Arts Decentralization Program that distributes over $60,000 throughout the North Country.

Residents, non-profits, libraries, and municipalities of Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence County are encouraged to apply for grants in music, visual arts, theater, dance, electronic media, film and literary art disciplines.

“These last few months, the way we create and share art has changed dramatically. NYSCA has recognized this need for change, and has responded in-kind, to meet the evolving needs of our communities,” the Council stated.

Applications for due Friday, October 30 2020, and projects must be completed by the end of 2021.

All first-time applicants are required to attend a free virtual informational grant workshop prior to application submission. Returning applicants are encouraged to attend due to several guideline changes.

Visit the St. Lawrence County Arts Council website for more information.

