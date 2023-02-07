CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is accepting funding proposals to provide services to local youth.

Community-based nonprofit organizations, public agencies, faith-based organizations, St. Lawrence County municipalities and government agencies are eligible to submit proposals.

Areas for Youth Development Program opportunities include:

  • support for homeless youth including outreach and engagement;
  • diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging training programs and services;
  • mentoring and student volunteer programs;
  • food insecurity programs and healthy meals;
  • gun prevention programs;
  • family engagement and parenting education;
  • anti-violence initiatives;
  • fentanyl/opioid/heroin prevention strategies;
  • mental health and counseling programs;
  • career readiness and summer jobs; and
  • STEAM programs.

Youth Sports and Education Funding opportunities include:

  • sports;
  • exercise;
  • health habits; and
  • obesity prevention.

Proposals for funding are due to the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau by February 24, 2023.