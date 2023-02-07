CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is accepting funding proposals to provide services to local youth.
Community-based nonprofit organizations, public agencies, faith-based organizations, St. Lawrence County municipalities and government agencies are eligible to submit proposals.
Areas for Youth Development Program opportunities include:
- support for homeless youth including outreach and engagement;
- diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging training programs and services;
- mentoring and student volunteer programs;
- food insecurity programs and healthy meals;
- gun prevention programs;
- family engagement and parenting education;
- anti-violence initiatives;
- fentanyl/opioid/heroin prevention strategies;
- mental health and counseling programs;
- career readiness and summer jobs; and
- STEAM programs.
Youth Sports and Education Funding opportunities include:
- sports;
- exercise;
- health habits; and
- obesity prevention.
Proposals for funding are due to the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau by February 24, 2023.