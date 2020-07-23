Great American Outdoors Act to support national parks in Northern New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI)– The Great American Outdoors Act was passed in Congress on July 22, creating more funding for federal lands and waters in Northern New York.

This legislation is comprised of two bills, the Restore Our Parks Act and the permanent authorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The legislation also established the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to support maintenance projects on federal lands. For the North Country, this fund will deposit 50% of all federal revenues from the development of oil, gas, coal, or alternative or renewable energy on federal lands and waters .

It also established a permanent funding source for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted in support of the Great American Outdoors Act and released the following statement: “

“Our natural areas and public lands also serve as a powerful economic driver, especially in the Adirondacks, where we recreate in the outdoors year-round. This legislation is critically needed in order to address the infrastructure improvements needed at many of our National Parks, protect our natural resources, and ensure that future generations are able to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors just like we do.”

Federal funding through this act will support parks in the Adirondacks, along the Great Lakes, and many more throughout New York State.

“Investing in our parks, beaches, and trails through a permanently and fully funded Land and Water Conservation Fund will expand access to natural areas like the Adirondack Mountains,” said Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters. “It will also provide economic stimulus to the outdoor recreation businesses that support them, which will help create the jobs and tax revenue that are critical to our economic recovery.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.