Great-grandson of George C. Boldt expands North Country scholarship opportunity

From left: Charlie Goodridge, George C. Boldt Sr. great-great-grandson, scholarship recipient Jason J. Badalato, Carthage Senior High School; scholarship recipient Hayden Augliano, Watertown High School; Shane Sanford, retired Boldt Facilities Director and Boldt Scholarship Committee Chairman; scholarship recipient Gabrielle “Ellie” Hyde, Alexandria Central High School; and Malcolm Goodridge, Boldt Scholarship Founder and George C. Boldt Sr. great-grandson

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — To honor the legacy of the well-known 1000 Islands Icon George C. Boldt Sr., his relatives has expanded an opportunity for North Country students.

During a reception ceremony for the Northern New York Community Foundation George C. Boldt Sr. Scholarship in Clayton, Boldt’s Great-grandson Malcom Goodridge and Great-great-grandson Charlie Goodridge announced that the program has been expanded to support two years of study.

This scholarship will now grant a two-year $10,000 scholarship to its recipients.

According to Goodridge, this expansion effort was in honor of Boldt as a philanthropist in the North Country.

“Education is a passport without limits that opens doors to a big world. Supporting young people on a path of intellectual discovery and growth is one of the most critical things we can do for our future as a responsible society,” stated Goodridge. “Throughout his life in business, George C. Boldt Sr. believed in people who showed promise and he supported many on the road to success.”

The recent reception ceremony granted the scholarship to three high school seniors in Jefferson County. This included Hayden Augliano from Watertown High School, Jason J. Badalato from Carthage Senior High School, and Gabrielle “Ellie” Hyde from Alexandria Central High School.

All scholarships were personally presented by both Malcom and Charlie Goodridge

“The three young men and women we honor tonight are great examples of why we should all feel good about our future. I am confident that George Boldt Sr. would be very proud of each one of them,” added Goodridge.

The George C. Boldt Scholarship was created in 2017 by Goodridge following a family gathering at Boldt Castle.

The scholarship is administered by the Northern New York Community Foundation.