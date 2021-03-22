Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway opened for 2021 navigation season

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — At 8 a.m., the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario opened for the season.
Early on Monday, March 22 the Montreal and Lake Ontario Section of the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway officially opened for the 2021 navigation season.
This was marked official after icebreaking efforts took place along the navigation channel this past weekend.
The Welland Canal previously opened on Friday March 19, 2021 at 8 a.m.
The Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway previously closed in late December 2020