Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway opened for 2021 navigation season

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — At 8 a.m., the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario opened for the season.

Early on Monday, March 22 the Montreal and Lake Ontario Section of the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway officially opened for the 2021 navigation season.

This was marked official after icebreaking efforts took place along the navigation channel this past weekend.

The Montreal-Lake Ontario section of the St. Lawrence Seaway is now open for the 2021 navigation season⚓🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zkxI6x0IxH — SeawayNNY⚓ (@SeawayNNY) March 22, 2021

Good morning and happy ship watching opening day in #1000Islands and all along the #Seaway. It’s 8am and the River is now officially open for the season! @SeawayUSDOT @AlgomaCentral @CSLships @McKeilMarine pic.twitter.com/80UkoZ3Vf5 — Michael Folsom, Seaway Ship Watchers Network (@theshipwatcher) March 22, 2021

The Welland Canal previously opened on Friday March 19, 2021 at 8 a.m.

The Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway previously closed in late December 2020