Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway reports strong 2020 navigation season despite pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway has released their 2020 navigation report.

The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership has reported that they saw a “strong” 2020 navigation season “despite facing a challenging year.” The Seaway did record a minimal decrease in the overall tonnage for both American and Canadian ports by 1.7%

This decline, according to U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook, was “remarkable.”

“The Seaway’s 62nd navigation season was one of the most remarkable in history. Despite all the challenges throughout the year, it was one of the safest and smoothest seasons on record. The final tonnage results continue to demonstrate the resilience of the binational waterway and its ability to remain competitive in the global marketplace.”

The Seaway was officially open for navigation on April 1, 2020 and closed on December 31, 2020. During the eight months, American and Canadian ports handled a total of 37.7 million metric tons.

The navigation report stated that grain and coal were the top commodities throughout the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway. However, the system did report a significant increase in wind cargo throughout 2020. According to the Partnership, the Port of Duluth-Superior broke the record for wind cargo. It welcomed 30 oceangoing shops from wind cargoes, sailing from eight countries.

Additionally, according to the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, the Seaway had a record grain crop in 2020.

SLSMC President and CEO Terence Bowles commented on the 2020 season.

“Considering the impact of the worldwide pandemic, we are very pleased with these traffic results,” shared Bowles. “While the economic volatility from COVID-19 impacted the marine industry, the Seaway worked with carriers and shippers to maximize cargo opportunities and confirm its competitive position in North America’s transportation system.

The following commodities were listed as the top-performing in 2020.

Metric Tons Handles Growth Grain 13,308,000 +27.1% Coal 2,439,00 +2.0% Gypsum 859,000 +32.8 Steel Slabs 503,000 +181.7% Asphalt 372,000 +30.9%

Both the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation and the Great Lakes Seaway have stated that they plan to use the winter period to perform maintenance work.

The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway is a navigation channel that extends 3,700 km from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes.