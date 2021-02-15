Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway to open for 2021 navigation season mid-March

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway will officially open for the 2021 navigation season during the third week of March.

The Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation announced official 2021 navigation season opening dates on Monday for the Seaway. As stated in a notice, the opening on the 2021 navigation season for the Welland Canal is scheduled for March 19, 2021 at 8 a.m., and March 22 at 8 a.m. for the Montreal and Lake Ontario Section.

Additionally, opening of the Sault Ste. Marie Locks and Canal is scheduled for March 25, 2021.

The Corporation stated that all ship transits will be subject to weather and ice conditions. Restrictions may apply in some areas affected by such weather.

The Seaway Development Corporation also announced on Monday maximum allowable drafts for the navigation season.

For the Montreal and Lake Ontario Section, the maximum allowable draft was announced to be 80.0 dm, or 26 feet, three inches. The Corporation stated that the maximum draft will be increased to 80.0 dm, or 26 feet, six inches for all ships when the South Shore Canal is ice-free when water levels are favorable.

Maximum allowable drafts in the Welland Canal were confirmed to be 80.8 dm, or 26 feet, six inches. This maximum takes effect on the opening date for all ships.

The Seaway Development Corporation added that for ships loaded to a draft greater than 80.0 dm, speeds will be monitored carefully between the upper entrance to Lock 7 and former Bridge 12.

Further stating, “there will be zero tolerance for ships to transit at drafts in excess of those specified in this Notice.”

The Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway previously closed in late December 2020.