Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway tolls increasing by 2% in 2021

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tolls are set to increase this year along the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation announced this week that Seaway tolls will increase by 2.0% in the 2021 navigation season. This was confirmed in preparation for the opening of the navigation channel in March.

The specific 2021 seaway tolls are detailed below. All rates are based per metric ton.

Cargo Tolls Montreal/Lake Ontario Welland Canal Bulk Cargo $1.1904 $0.8125 Grain $0.7314 $0.8125 Coal $0.7314 $0.8125 General Cargo $2.8684 $1.3005 Steel Slab $2.5961 $2.5961 Containerized Cargo $1.1904 $1.1904 Government Aid n/a n/a

GRT Charge Montreal/Lake Ontario Welland Canal Loaded or Ballast Vessels (excluding passenger ships) $0.1148 $0.1837 Passenger ships $0.3445 $0.5511

Minimum Charge Montreal/Lake Ontario Welland Canal Minimum charge per ship per lock transited for full or partial transit of the Seaway $29.72 $29.72

Lockage Charge (per GRT) Montreal/Lake Ontario Welland Canal Loaded or Ballast Cargo and Passenger Ships N/A $0.3061 Maximum per vessel N/A $4,281.00 Under the New Business Initiative, for cargo accepted as new business, a percentage rebate on the applicable cargo charges for the approved period 20% 20% Under the Volume Rebate Initiative, a retroactive percentage rebate on cargo tolls on the incremental volume calculated based on the pre-approved maximum volume 10% 10% Under the New Service Incentive Program, for New Business cargo moving under an approved new service, an additional percentage refund on applicable cargo tolls above the New Business rebate 20% 20%

These rate changes were announced by the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation on February 23,2021.