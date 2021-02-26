Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway tolls increasing by 2% in 2021

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tolls are set to increase this year along the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation announced this week that Seaway tolls will increase by 2.0% in the 2021 navigation season. This was confirmed in preparation for the opening of the navigation channel in March.

The specific 2021 seaway tolls are detailed below. All rates are based per metric ton.

Cargo TollsMontreal/Lake OntarioWelland Canal
Bulk Cargo$1.1904$0.8125
Grain$0.7314$0.8125
Coal$0.7314$0.8125
General Cargo$2.8684$1.3005
Steel Slab$2.5961$2.5961
Containerized Cargo$1.1904$1.1904
Government Aidn/an/a
GRT ChargeMontreal/Lake OntarioWelland Canal
Loaded or Ballast Vessels (excluding passenger ships)$0.1148$0.1837
Passenger ships$0.3445$0.5511
Minimum ChargeMontreal/Lake OntarioWelland Canal
Minimum charge per ship per lock transited for full or partial transit of the Seaway$29.72$29.72
Lockage Charge (per GRT)Montreal/Lake OntarioWelland Canal
Loaded or Ballast Cargo and Passenger ShipsN/A$0.3061
Maximum per vesselN/A$4,281.00
Under the New Business Initiative, for cargo accepted as new business, a percentage rebate on the applicable cargo charges for the approved period20%20%
Under the Volume Rebate Initiative, a retroactive percentage rebate on cargo tolls on the incremental volume calculated based on the pre-approved maximum volume10%10%
Under the New Service Incentive Program, for New Business cargo moving under an approved new service, an additional percentage refund on applicable cargo tolls above the New Business rebate20%20%

These rate changes were announced by the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation on February 23,2021.

