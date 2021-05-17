Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway unveils new corporate seal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A new corporate seal has been approved for the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway.

On May 13, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation unveiled a new corporate seal. This seal will officially replace the former Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation seal.

“The new GLS corporate seal pays homage to the former SLSDC seal while depicting the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River,” stated GLS Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook.

A copy of the new corporate seal is featured below:

The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation’s new seal

According to the Corporation, the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation was renamed the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation by U.S. Congress through the FY 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was signed into law late December of 2020.

The Corporation stated that this name changes was to “acknowledge the Corporation’s long-standing contributions and important to the Great Lakes region and economy.”

Following the unveiling, Seaway System stakeholders will now adopt the new seal. It will be added to websites, publications, signage and new tugboats.

The Seaway System directly serves the Great Lakes region. The Great Lakes region is noted to be the world’s third largest economy with annual economic output of $6 trillion.