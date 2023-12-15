WEST LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Yamaha through its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) has announced that its given $4,900 to the Lewis County-based Great Lot Sportsman Club.

The grant was awarded in late August as part of Yamaha’s program that helps promote safe, responsible riding and open, sustainable riding areas.

Fifteen years ago, when Yamaha conceived the Outdoor Access Initiative, we foresaw the positive impact it would have on our valued customers, dedicated dealership network, and the public landscapes we enjoy today. While much work remains, we take immense pride in our contribution of over $6 million thus far. This support underscores our commitment to foster safe, sustainable riding and recreation across public lands. Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager

A total of 18 grants that eclipsed the $310,00 mark was handed out to clubs across the country. The grant money will be used to help create a new trail.