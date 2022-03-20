(WWTI) — Continental Mills issued a recall on March 19 for a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix.

The affected products contain the following information:

UPC 078742370828

Lot code KX2063

Best by date of 09/01/2023

The recall was issued due to a potential foreign material contamination after fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of the product.

The affected product was distributed nationwide to retail Walmart stores. No contaminated products or injuries related to the recall have been reported to date.

Customers who have recently purchased one of the affected products can dispose of the product or return it to the store for a replacement or refund. For more information or to receive a refund, customers should call the recall hotline at 1-800-578-7832, Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to remove affected products from stores.