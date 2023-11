WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new home on Thursday, November 2.

The chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location at 105 Court Street, Suite B in the City of Watertown in the Top of the Square Plaza. This marks the chamber’s return to the downtown area after spending years on Coffeen Street.

The studios of WWTI ABC 50 are also at 105 Court Street.

(Isabella Colello/ WWTI)