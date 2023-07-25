WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce is on the move.

The Chamber will be moving to 105 Court Street, Suite B in downtown Watertown at the Top of the Square Plaza. The studios of WWTI ABC 50 are also at 105 Court Street.

“We’re celebrating our 120th year in business by moving back downtown! We are thrilled to join the excitement in our thriving downtown community and are looking forward to serving all of Jefferson County from our new office.” Kayla Jamieson, President & CEO, GWNC Chamber

An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held later this summer once the construction at Lachenauer Plaza is completed.

The chamber is currently located at 1241 Coffeen Street in Watertown.