Greater Watertown North Country Chamber to serve community on limited basis as staff members temporarily laid off

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will enact temporary changes to its operations.

Beginning April 20, Chamber President and CEO, Kylie Peck, with the support of the Board of Directors, will serve the business community on a limited basis to continue daily operations and business support. All other staff members will be laid-off temporarily.

The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce does not receive funding from local municipalities and operates on revenue generated from programming, events, and membership dues.

Like many businesses and organizations, the Chamber has felt the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chambers of commerce have a 501(c)6 status and are ineligible for funds available to 501(c)3 non-profit organizations through the federal stimulus package.

The Board of Directors made the decision to reduce operational costs. In temporarily reducing staff, the organization will continue to serve the business community as an advocate and as a source of information and resources, while seeking opportunities for funding through the current health and economic crisis.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and Chamber management, our goal is to serve as a resource to the business community and work together as we figure out what the new normal will look like.” said Laurie Podvin, BOD Chairwoman of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce. “The organization will continue to inform and support businesses while adhering to the restrictions in place to the best of our ability. For over one-hundred years we have served our business community and we look forward to bringing our full staff back as quickly as we can.”

The Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization which promotes and supports business and industry to enhance the community in which we live, work and do business.

For more information, please visit the Chamber website at www.watertownny.com or call 315-788-4400.

