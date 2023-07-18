MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new green facility may be coming to Massena.

Air Products, an industrial gas supply company, has proposed a green hydrogen facility in Massena, according to a press release from C&S Engineers.

This facility would produce liquid hydrogen by electrolysis to be used as a renewable fuel source.

Project leaders explained this process in a public fact sheet. Electrolysis is a technique that uses direct current to harvest the hydrogen

Water is needed for this process. It would be taken in from the Massena Power Canal and the St. Lawrence River. Incoming, or raw, water would be treated through a clarification system and forwarded to a raw water storage tank.

Through several steps, the electrolysis process would convert this raw water into an eventual dry hydrogen product, which would be sent to the on-site hydrogen liquefaction plant. This plant would feed trailing loading units and storage tanks.

Overall, according to project leaders, through this process, the facility could harvest up to 35 metric tons of green hydrogen power per day. This would be supplied to the New York Power Authority.

However, due to the location of this proposed site, several environmental permits are required. This includes a State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Project leaders have already submitted this permit to the DEC.

Additional factors such as wetland impacts, traffic patterns, pollution and impacts on disadvantaged communities are also being considered, according to public project plans.

A timetable for the Facility has not yet been made available. The full Public Participation Plan can be read below.