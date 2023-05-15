CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Thousand Islands Screen and Dramatic Arts, Inc. is presenting a stand-up comedy benefit show at the Clayton Opera House on Saturday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. featuring America’s Got Talent semi-finalist comedian Greg Morton.

The show will help to provide free after-school programming for 4th and 5th graders in its Page to Screen program and create programming in the screen and dramatic arts.

“We very excited about bringing one of the best comedians on the national comedy circuit to the Thousands Islands for this special benefit show,” announced The Thousand Islands Screen and Dramatic Arts, Inc Director Mike Kinnie. “Greg used to perform at the Lake Ontario Playhouse and would consistently receive standing ovations. He’s absolutely hilarious! His America’s Got Talent ‘Comedy Impressions’ Youtube clip has over 7 million hits!”

Morton, in addition to being featured on America’s Got Talent, has also been featured on Stellar Stand-Ups, Just for Laughs, and Comedy Central’s Comics Unleashed. He also recently did his own “Dry Bar Comedy Special.”

Stand-up Comedian Mike Stankiewicz is also going to be featured on the benefit show on June 3. Stankiewicz has been featured on A&E’s Comedy on the Road and Comedy Central.

Ticket prices range from $21 to $30, depending on the seating area, and the proceeds will benefit the Thousand Islands Screen and Dramatic Arts, a newly formed 501C3 created to educate in the screen and dramatic arts to promote kindness, empathy, and a greater understanding of the world we live in and the people and cultures within it.

For more information about The Thousand Islands Screen and Dramatic Arts, Inc. programming contact them through e-mail at director@TISDA.org.

To purchase tickets call the Clayton Opera House Box office at 315-686-2200 or go to the Clayton Opera House website.