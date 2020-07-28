Grieving parents, members of Congress and advocates and call for technology solutions to end hot car tragedies

ENGLAND – UNDATED: In this handout from the Department for Transport, a graphic new TV advert shows the consequences of not wearing a car seatbelt. The government is spearheading a new road safety campaign, costing 14 million (GPB), which will be shown on peak viewing times, and shows what happens to three young men in […]

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A press conference and Congressional briefing held by KidsAndCars.org demonstrated prevention for hot car deaths and injuries.

The virtual event on July 28 confirmed the availability and affordability of prevention technology.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Hot Cars Act on July 1 as part of the Moving Forward Act. The bill calls for a safety standard requiring technology in all new vehicles to detect the presence of a child and audio and visual warnings both inside and outside vehicles.

The recent press conference confirmed this technology. Highlighted systems included Vayyar™ Imaging, Aptiv, Caaresys™ and IEE Sensing Inc.

“We simply cannot let another summer pass without making the life-saving and desperately needed technology a part of the solution to save the lives of innocent babies,” said Janette Fennell, president of KidsAndCars.org. “Every day that we delay in advancing these cost-effective detection technologies means children are at risk of needlessly dying.”

For more information visit Hot Cars Act page.

