FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A project that will upgrade Fort Drum’s railhead has officially begun.

According to United States Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, the current Fort Drum railhead is outdated, and in desperate need of an upgrade. He stated that Fort Drum has a limited capability in place to simultaneously load and unload trains for mobilization and therefore multiple missions must be staggered and delayed.

Schumer explained that loading trains for deployment often forced Fort Drum to hold inbound trains miles away in the town of Watertown’s rail yard, which increased costs. Additionally, the current railhead has limited capacity for storage and harsh winter conditions that have often restricted and delayed operations.

After years of advocating took place for the railhead project, the groundbreaking for the new $27 million railhead project took place on July 22. Senator Schumer said he was proud that the project will finally begin after years of efforts.

“When I sat down with Fort Drum officials years ago and they told me they would need tens of millions to upgrade their railhead to keep the base going, I promised I would not stop fighting until they got all the support they needed to continue their vital work here in the North Country,” Senator Schumer said. “I called everyone from the Secretary of the Army to the head of the Department of Defense to make this project a priority, and worked nonstop to include funding for this critical infrastructure in the federal budget, and as we prepare to break ground on construction today I am pleased to say mission accomplished!”

He also highlighted the importance of the project, and the impact it will have on the Fort Drum community.

“Fort Drum is a major asset to the Army and woven into the very fabric of the North Country. These improvements will bring good paying construction jobs to the region, ensure the base stays ahead of the curve and will keep Fort Drum operating at full capacity with peak mission readiness for years to come,” Senator Schumer said.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also released a statement regarding the groundbreaking of the project. She said the project will benefit those on Fort Drum and their efforts as they continue to serve our country.

“We are witnessing these taxpayer dollars return to our district to strengthen the Fort Drum community and enhance our military readiness,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “Rapid deployment capability is one of the core features of Fort Drum’s critical role in our nation’s defense. I will continue to advocate for ways to strengthen Fort Drum and our nation’s military.”

The project will improve base readiness to meet deployment requirements, and give Fort Drum personnel the resources they need to continue their vital work. The project will not only modernize its outdated railhead but will also bring good-paying construction jobs to the North Country, according to the Senator.

Specifically, the new railhead project would improve loading operations at Fort Drum by building 1.2 miles of new railroad loading tracks. Additionally, the $27M project will fund the construction of new ramps, a side loading area, protection measures from weather, new lighting and utilities work, and a new Alert Holding Area equipped with a cargo inspection building.