Groundbreaking of new project to improve flood resiliency on Lake Ontario

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new project to improve flood resiliency on Lake Ontario broke ground on August 19.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo the project to improve flood resiliency at Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park in Monroe County. The project will repair damage from 2017 and 2019 flooding by raising boat launch, docks and parking lot so operations can continue during times of high water.

Additionally the project will implement more transient docks, a playground, an American with Disabilities Act-accessible fishing pier, and a recreational pavilion.

“As the effects of global climate change become more and more prevalent here at home, it’s essential that we invest in resilient communities near Lake Ontario and throughout the state,” said Governor Cuomo. “This project will bolster Irondequoit’s ability to withstand increasingly frequent high waters, helping New York’s first responders during emergencies on the lake and incentivizing recreational boaters who make critical contributions to the regional economy.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.