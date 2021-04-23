Group donates $125K to Lewis County Hospice

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Hospice has received a significant donation from local group, aiming to support patient needs.

The Friends of Lewis County Hospice presented a $125,000 check to Lewis County Hospice on April 23. According to the donors, this gift will help to support needs of those seeking end-of-life care in Lewis County.

“The ongoing generosity and support of the Friends of Lewis County Hospice has been incredible,” stated Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer. “Hospice depends on the support of a caring community to sustain access to services in rural Lewis County.”

According to LCHS, Hospice serves about 75 individuals annually with care for those terminally ill in their homes, in the Health System’s nursing home and general inpatient respite at the Lewis County Hospital.

Friends of Lewis County Hospice Board President Loretta Keys commented further on the donation.

“Hospice provides such an essential service to our community and does so with care and compassion,” stated Keys. “We are pleased to be able to help provide support for Hospice patients and families so they can live life as fully as possible during the dying process.”

The Friends of Lewis County Hospice board primarily focuses on fundraising and elevating awareness of the services Hospice offers to the local community.