(WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has provided guidance for homeowners regarding septic system maintenance in an effort to prevent sewage backups and contamination.

Septic systems eliminate wastewater from homes in rural areas without a central sewer system. The systems separate liquids from solids in wastewater and it’s important to maintain them properly. Failure to do so can cause sewage backups in your home and contaminate drinking water and swimming areas. People who come into contact with contaminated water risk getting sick.

More than one in five households in the United States depend on septic systems to treat their wastewater, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

You can follow these guidelines in an effort to prevent costly and risky septic issues:

Pump out the septic tank every two to three years

Keep a record of pumping, inspections, maintenance and repairs

Map out the septic tank and components

Don’t drive or park heavy equipment over the septic system

Don’t build structures over the absorption field

Don’t flush strong chemicals down the drains

Avoid septic tank additives

Avoid garbage disposals or grinders

Direct drainage away from the septic system

Plant grass or only shallow-rooted plants over the field

How do you know if your septic system is failing? Look for the following signs:

Water and sewage are backing up into the home

Bathtubs, showers and sinks drain very slowly

You can hear gurgling sounds in the plumbing system

There is standing water in the drain field

There are algal blooms in nearby ponds or lakes

There are high levels of nitrates and/or coliform bacteria in water wells

A septic system is not designed to be used like a garbage disposal, the public health department warns. They say you should avoid adding solids of any kind, including the ones that are considered “flushable.” Solids like coffee grounds and food waste can take a long time to break down, upset the pH levels and lead to backups.