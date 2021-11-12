Gusts reach 50 mph in North Country during Thursday night winds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winds continued to gust as many woke up on Friday in the North Country.

In some areas, power outages were reported, as well as internet and phone services. Paired with the torrential rain many communities faced, this extreme weather impacted many travel commutes.

However, the highest wind gusts were reported throughout Thursday night and early morning hours on Thursday, according to the recent Highest Wind Report from the National Weather Service out of Buffalo.

In some areas in the North Country, local towns saw winds gusting nearing or exceeding 50 miles per hour. This included locations in Jefferson and Lewis counties where a wind advisory began at 9 p.m. on November 11.

The Fort Drum Airfield saw the highest winds in the region at 9:07 p.m. when winds hit 51 miles per hour. Nearby at the Watertown Airport, wind gusts hit 43 miles per hour at 1:02 p.m. and 47 miles per hour in Harrisburg at 12:55 p.m.

Below are the additional highest recorded wind speeds in both counties prior to 8:13 a.m. on November 12:

Belleville: 42 miles per hour at 8:55 p.m. on November 11

Philadelphia: 41 miles per hour at 5:35 a.m. on November 12

Cape Vincent: 38 miles per hour at 1:20 a.m. on November 12

Copenhagen: 36 miles per hour at 9:35 p.m. on November 11

Croghan: 33 miles per hour at 3:30 a.m. on November 12

Glenfield: 33 miles per hour at 3:00 a.m. on November 12

The wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service officially expired for both counties on November 12 at 7 a.m. Heavy precipitation is expected to end in Jefferson and Lewis counties by noon on Friday.