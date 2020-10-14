Gusts up to 50 mph possible in St. Lawrence County on Thursday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has released an urgent weather alert for St. Lawrence County.

The National Weather Service out of Burlington, VT, has released a wind advisory for portions of Northern New York.

This includes Northern St. Lawrence, Southwester St. Lawrence, Franklin and Eastern Clinton. Cities such as Ogdensburg, Massena and Malone could see wind gusts up to 50 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, affected areas will see southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph continuously. The Service stated that these winds have the potential to blow unsecured objects, take down tree limbs and power lines.

The NWS stated that the wind advisory will go into effect on Thursday October 15, starting at 5 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

