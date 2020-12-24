Gusty conditions result in wind advisory for St. Lawrence County on Christmas Eve

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Areas in St. Lawrence County are expected to have a windy Christmas Eve.

The National Weather Service out of Burlington, Vermont, has issued a wind advisory for the Southeastern portion of St. Lawrence County. The advisory is ongoing and is set to continue through 4 p.m. this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, south winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected in the region, with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Winds are expected to peak around midday and subside later in the day as wind showers move into the area.

The NWS stated that these winds have the potential to move unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs and result in possible power outages.

Additionally, motorists are urged to use extra caution while driving, especially high profile vehciles.

The wind advisory for St. Lawrence County is set to expire at 4 p.m. on December 24, 2020.

