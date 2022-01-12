FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Guthrie Army Health Clinic on Fort Drum is notifying their patients that they are experiencing issues with their phone systems.

According to a post from Fort Drum Medical activity, the Clinic will receive phone calls however the system will not allow the receiver end to connect the call. As a result, the call sounds as if someone was hanging up.

They would like to assure patients that this is not the case. Their technical department is working to find a solution to the issue. They also encouraged residents to try their calls again, as all phone lines remain active.