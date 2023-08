WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce will host its next Business After Hours event Wednesday, August 16 at the Crescent Yacht Club at 27300 Independence Point Road in Chaumont.

The event will be 5 p.m. to 7 pm. and is $10 per chamber member to attend. The cost is $15 for non-chamber members. Pre-registration is open until noon on the day of the event.

For more information, contact Allison Andrews via email at allison@waterownny.com.