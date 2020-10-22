‘Halloween should be spooky, not scary:’ New York State releases Halloween guidance

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With the spooky holiday almost a week away, many New Yorkers are raising questions on what activities are safe considering the ongoing pandemic.

In response, New York State has officially released their recommendations regarding Halloween. The New York Department of Health is urging New Yorkers to get creative this Halloween by still abiding by COVID-19 regulations, recommendations and precautions.

According to the New York State Department of Health, the best way to enjoy the holiday is to do activities with those who reside in the same household, and avoiding contact with large crowds and those who are sick.

The Department of Health additionally released the “Do’s and Don’ts” of Halloween to ensure COVID-19 safety. Things to avoid include:

Trick-or treating if sick

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where candy is handed out at the door, and social distancing is difficult

Taking candy directly from a candy bowl or someone’s hands

Trick-or-treating in crowded streets, indoors or in large groups

Taking candy from someone else’s candy bag

Hosting or attending parties or large gatherings

Wearing a halloween mask instead of a face covering

Wearing a halloween mask over a face covering

If these “don’ts” are followed, the Department of Health deemed the following activities safe:

Trick-or-treating with a household family group

Giving treats outdoors by setting up a station with individually bagged treats

“One- way-trick-or-treating”

Giving out or picking up commercially wrapped, sealed treats

Additionally, the Department urges all to follow social distance guidelines and wear a face mask if over the age of two.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.