Hammond 17-year-old arrested for stealing car

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country teen was arrested on Tuesday following a report of a stolen vehicle.

New York State Police confirmed that on June 15, troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Hammond following an investigation of a vehicle larceny and criminal mischief at a camp on Split Rock Road in Hammond, New York.

According to New York State Police, property owner of the camp reported “burn out” marks on his driveway on June 10, 2021.

An investigation led by NYSP determined that the vehicle which causes the damages was determined to have been stolen from another individual and was damaged as a result.

Police located the car, abandoned in a nearby field.

Subsequently, the teen was charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree and Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree. He was released with family court appearances.