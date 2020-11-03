Hammond Central School District to continue remote instruction through November 9

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Hammond Central School District has provided an update regarding instruction for all students.

The Hammond Central School District has announced that the District will continue with remote instruction through November 9, 2020. This is following a previous decision on October 30, to switch the school district to remote instruction after an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Remote instruction was previously set to end on November 3, 2020.

The District stated that the regular weekly schedule will resume on Monday November 9, and in-person learning will resume on November 10.

Additionally, students not under mandatory quarantine will also be allowed to return to in-person BOCES CTE and special education programming on November 9.

As of November 3, 2020, the Hammond Central School District has one confirmed COVID-19 case impacting the District. The case was confirmed on October 30, 2020.

