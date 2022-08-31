OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following a fatal crash in Hammond on August 29.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal vehicle and pedestrian accident occurred on SH 12 in the Town of Hammond on August 29.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect involved in the crash as 19-year-old Gavin W. Murray of Ogdensburg and said that he failed to report the incident and left the scene.

The crash killed 28-year-old Sean A. Salisbury of Whiting, New Jersey. Salisbury was located deceased following the crash.

St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s alleged that Murray attempted to conceal the vehicle involved in the crash and removed the damaged parts.

As a result, Murray was arrested on August 31 on the charges of Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Incident Resulting in Death and Tampering with Physical Evidence, both classified as felonies.

Murray was arraigned at the Town of Canton Court and released to appear at a later date.

This investigation remains ongoing. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the New York State Police and Hammond Fire.