WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 62-year-old Hammond man is facing multiple charges after New York State Police responded to a menacing complaint on Saturday, October 21.

State troopers arrested Patrick Edgar and charged him with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Around 9:10 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to Mill Street in the town Hammond for a menacing complaint.

An investigation determined Edgar approached the victim from behind and placed the knife near the victim’s neck holding in an area that could cause serious physical injury. He lowered the knife and left the area.

Edgar was located, arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Ogdensburg for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Morristown Court where he was released on his own recognizances.