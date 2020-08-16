Hammond School District shares back to school tips

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hammond Central School District is getting ready to welcome its students back to school September 7.
The district adopted a hybrid model, requiring all to participate on remote learning on Monday’s, the elementary school and 7th and 8th grade to attend in-person Tuesday through Friday. The high school will be split into two groups and alternate in-person instruction.
However, the staff at Hammond is giving students and families a sneak peak inside school buildings by sharing videos on the districts Facebook page.
The school district also updated their back to school supply list to adhere to COVID-19 conditions. All students will be required to bring one disposable mask per day or several reusable masks, as well as a reusable water bottle due to water fountains being unavailable.
For more information visit the districts website.
