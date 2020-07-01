Hand sanitizer and face mask distribution available for Jefferson County businesses on July 2

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson County Chambers of Commerce and area support organizations have partnered with Jefferson County for a second distribution of NYS Clean Hand Sanitizer and face masks to businesses across the county on July 2.

To help anticipate demand, businesses are encouraged to sign up for supplies through the GWNC Chamber of Commerce website. A link to the distribution information is located near the top of the page. Each business has access to two one gallon jugs of hand sanitizer and ten (10) 2 oz. hand spray bottles and 25 face masks free of charge.

Businesses can pick up the free hand sanitizer and masks on July 2 from 11am-3pm at the JB Wise Pavilion, located next to the Black River Parkway in Watertown.

Jefferson County Chambers ask that people remain in their vehicles and a volunteer will load the bottles into the trunk safely with no person to person contact.

