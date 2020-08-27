Hand sanitizer packaged in food and drink containers, putting consumers at risk

SILVER SPRING, MD (WWTI) — Hand sanitizers are stirring up confusion through new “disguises.”

The United States Food and Drug Administration is waring consumers that some alcohol-based hand sanitizers are being packaged in food and drink containers. This includes beer cans, children’s food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles.

The FDA has also found hand sanitizers containing food flavors like chocolate or raspberry.

The FDA confirmed a recent report where a customer purchased a water bottle thought to contain drinking water, when in reality contained hand sanitizer.

“I am increasingly concerned about hand sanitizer being packaged to appear to be consumable products, such as baby food or beverages. These products could confuse consumers into accidentally ingesting a potentially deadly product. It’s dangerous to add scents with food flavors to hand sanitizers which children could think smells like food, eat and get alcohol poisoning,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. “Manufacturers should be vigilant about packaging and marketing their hand sanitizers in food or drink packages in an effort to mitigate any potential inadvertent use by consumers.”

The FDA warns that hand sanitizer can be toxic when ingested. Ingesting even a small amount ca be potentially lethal to small children.

Additionally, there is an increase in the number of adverse events with hand sanitizer ingestion, including cardiac effects, effects on the central nervous system, hospitalizations and death.

The FDA encourages health care professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of hand sanitizers to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.