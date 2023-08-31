WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Hannaford of Watertown will be lending a hand this September to the Jefferson Community College food pantry.

The grocery store will be giving a $1 donation from every purchase of the $2.50 Fight Hunger Bag. The Fight Hunger Bag Program facilitates community support with the goal of making a difference in the vicinity where shoppers live and work. Almost $1 million has been donated to over 1,400 hunger organizations since the program launched in April 2014.

The Jefferson Community College food pantry represents a spirit of unity on campus and is a vital resource dedicated to ensuring every member of our campus community has access to nutritious food. Gabrielle Thompson, Interim Dean of Students and JCC Food Pantry Coordinator

The JCC food pantry was established in 2011 and has assisted countless numbers of students and members of the campus community as well as members of the community at large. In Fall 2019, the Food Pantry partnered with the JCC Foundation and Food Bank of Central New York (CNY) to expand services. During the Covid-19 pandemic, JCC staff, students and volunteers collaborated with the Food Bank of CNY to hold not one, but three drive-by food distribution events open to the public.

Located in the Deans Collaborative Learning Center (Building 15), the JCC Food Pantry offers discreet access, valuing privacy and confidentiality for all visitors. Pantry hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about JCC’s food pantry, email foodpantry@sunyjefferson.edu. For more information about the Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program, visit www.hannaford.2givelocal.com.